UNLV roundup: Hall, men’s golf team set pace in Albuquerque

UNLV senior Harry Hall shot a 9-under-par 135 to take a two-shot lead through two rounds, helping the 15th-ranked Rebels to a 14-under 562 and a three-shot lead in the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate.

UNLV senior Harry Hall had 11 birdies en route to a 9-under-par 135 to take a two-shot lead through two rounds, helping the 15th-ranked Rebels to a 14-under 562 and a three-shot lead in the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

UNLV sophomores Jack Trent and Garrick Higgo are tied for eighth at 2-under 142 in the 100-player field. Brigham Young is second in the 17-team field, with the third and final round set for Saturday.

Also for the Rebels, junior Justin Kim is tied for 23rd at even-par 144, and freshman David Rauch is tied for 62nd at 6-over 150.

Pepperdine is third in the team standings at 8-under 568 and Arkansas fourth at 5-under 571. Colorado and New Mexico are tied for fifth at 2-under 574.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Colorado Springs, Colo., Lauren Milliet scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and assisted on Tayla Wheeler’s go-ahead goal in the 75th, rallying Colorado College to a 2-1 victory over the Rebels.

Michaela Morris scored on a penalty kick in the 19th minute for UNLV (7-4-1, 1-2 Mountain West), which lost its second straight and fell to the Tigers (6-3, 2-1) for the first time since 2015.

Freshman Emberly Sevilla had six saves for the Rebels, who were outshot 15-13. Colorado College had an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Daniel Moran headed in a free kick from Nico Clasen for his third goal of the season in the 41st minute, leading the Rebels to a 1-0 win over California Baptist.

UNLV (6-5, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) held an 11-6 edge in shots, including a 4-1 advantage in shots on goal. Enrique Adame stopped one shot by the Lancers (5-4-1, 1-1) to notch a shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

At Colorado Springs, Colo., Elizabeth Pennington had 15 kills to lead Air Force to a 3-1 victory over the Rebels.

Lauren Heldt had 12 kills, Abigail Miksch 11 kills, Andi Ahlers 25 assists and Alex King 17 digs for the Falcons (12-4, 2-0 Mountain West), who won by scores of 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16.

Mariena Hayden had 18 kills and six digs, Elsa Descamps eight kills and 12 digs and Antonette Rolda 38 assists for UNLV (11-5, 2-2).