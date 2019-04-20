UNLV roundup: Hare, baseball team shut down UNR

Dillon Johnson, shown sliding last month, had two hits and drove in two runs for UNLV in its 7-4 victory at UNR on Friday. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Bryson Stott, Dillon Johnson and Edarian Williams each drove in two runs to back Ryan Hare, who pitched eight strong innings in leading UNLV past UNR 7-4 in a Mountain West baseball game Friday in Reno.

Hare (6-2) held the Wolf Pack (20-18, 9-11) to two runs on three hits and no walks and struck out six. After Donavon McCrystal gave up a two-run homer to Joshua Zamora in the ninth, Jackson Cofer got the final three outs for his ninth save.

Stott went 3-for-5 and scored twice, and Johnson and Williams each had two hits, helping the Rebels (23-17, 10-10) to an 11-4 edge in hits.

Jason Sharman and James Gamble each had two hits and scored twice for UNLV.

Three of UNR’s four hits were home runs, including solo shots by Weston Hatten and Conor Allard.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, pinch hitter Alyssa Avila and Makayla Englestad had consecutive two-out RBI singles in the 12th inning to lift San Jose State to a 5-3 victory over the Rebels.

Jenessa Ullegue (13-4) pitched the final six innings for the Spartans (28-15, 8-6 Mountain West), shutting out UNLV (28-12, 9-7) on three hits and one walk while striking out four. She also went 3-for-6 with a double and scored twice.

Kaelin Amrein went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for San Jose State, which held a 14-11 edge in hits and left 14 runners on base.

Justine Federe went 3-for-6 with a double and scored a run, and Myranda Bueno was 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run for the Rebels, who went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base.

Rebels starter Breana Burke (7-5) allowed five runs, four earned, on 14 hits and two walks and struck out six over 11 2/3 innings.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Forward Delaynie Byrne signed to play for the Lady Rebels after spending her freshman season at Minnesota.

A native of Arvada, Colorado, Byrne averaged 19.0 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior at Ralston Valley High. She was one of five players named All-Colorado by the Denver Post and played for one of the state’s top AAU teams.

The 6-foot-2-inch forward appeared in 17 games for Minnesota and totaled 16 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and five blocks.

Byrne will sit out 2019-20 due to NCAA transfer rules and then have three years of eligibility.

She is the seventh member of the 2019-20 UNLV recruiting class, all of whom come from a different state: Melanie Isbell (Las Vegas), Tianna Carter (Tucson, Arizona), Keyana Wilfred (Mitchell, Nebraska), Isis Beh (Murray, Utah), Anna Blount (Stockton, California) and Jacinta Buckley (Spokane, Washington).