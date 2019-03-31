UNLV roundup: Hare loses no-hitter in ninth in Rebels’ win

UNR infielder Tyler Bosetti (1) tags UNLV infielder Dillon Johnson (25) as he slides into second base in the fifth inning during an NCAA baseball game at Earl E. Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Ryan Hare lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth inning, but the UNLV baseball team secured an 8-0 win over New Mexico on Saturday at Wilson Stadium.

The right-hander allowed the one hit in 8 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and three walks for the Rebels (17-12, 5-6 Mountain West). Conner Woods struck out the final batter.

Jack-Thomas Wold was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three runs scored for UNLV.

New Mexico fell to 13-13, 5-6.

The series concludes at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

SOFTBALL

SAN DIEGO — Mia Trejo went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, and Breana Burke didn’t allow an earned run in the Rebels’ 7-2 victory at San Diego State.

The Rebels (24-7, 5-2 Mountain West) earned their first series win at San Diego State since 2005.

Reina Bondi also hit a solo home run for the Rebels. Kiley Harrison went 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Burke went the distance, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

The Aztecs fell to 15-18, 3-5.

The series concludes at noon Sunday.

MEN’S GOLF

STANFORD, Calif. — UNLV shot a 2-over 282 in the final round to move up to finish in sixth at The Goodwin at Stanford Golf Course.

The Rebels moved up three spots in the final round, finishing at 20-over 860. Stanford won the title at 8-under 832.

UNLV freshman David Rauch tied for ninth after a 1-under 69 put him at 1-over 211 for the tournament. Stanford’s Brandon Wu won a playoff for the title, finishing at 4-under 206.

The Rebels next play in The Thunderbird in Phoenix on April 12-13.