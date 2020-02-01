UNLV roundup: Hare named league’s preseason pitcher of year

UNLV senior Ryan Hare was named Mountain West preseason pitcher of the year by online publication D1Baseball.

UNLV senior Ryan Hare was named Mountain West preseason pitcher of the year by online publication D1Baseball.

The right-hander from Lakewood, California, went 8-4 with a 3.52 ERA while holding opponents to a .217 batting average over 79 1/3 innings in 2019. He struck out 52 and walked 24.

Hare, who made 11 starts and five relief appearances last season, held opponents to three or fewer runs 13 times.

San Diego State third baseman/pitcher Casey Schmitt and second baseman Caden Miller were named D1Baseball’s player and freshman of the year.

The publication picked San Diego State to win the eight-team Mountain West, followed by Fresno State, UNR and UNLV. Next were San Jose State, New Mexico, Air Force and Boise State.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, the Rebels (2-0) opened their dual-meet season with 4-0 wins over New Mexico State (1-2) and UC Riverside (4-3).

Jordan Sauer and Anton Ornberg each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory against the Aggies, and Alex Kobelt and Eric Samuelsson duplicated the feat against the Highlanders.

Against New Mexico State, Sauer downed Luis Flores 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Kobelt to top Louis Menard and Jordy Visser 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Ornberg beat Martin Simecek 6-2, 7-6 at No. 4 singles and teamed with Jackson Atherton to win 6-4 over Simecek and Timothee Curnier at No. 3 doubles.

Also against the Aggies, Milos Dabic pulled out a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Curnier at No. 6 singles.

Against UC Riverside, Kobelt beat Gilbert Chung 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Sauer to rout Andreas Merediz and Daniel Velek 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Samuelsson topped Nabil Abdallah 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Clayton Alenik for a 6-3 win over Chung and Abdallah at No. 2 doubles.

Also against the Highlanders, Zach Garner beat Jayson Blando 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Lubbock, Texas, Jazlynn Shearer (42 feet, 9 inches) and Jonon Young (42-5.25) became the second and third athletes in program history to record indoor measurements of 42 feet or better in the triple jump, placing seventh and eighth Friday in the Texas Tech Invitational.

Shearer and Young trail only Billie Butler’s program-best 43-4 effort from 1992.

Also, Cassondra Hall placed fourth in the 60-meter dash in 7.32 seconds, and Tianna Randle was fourth in the Olympic development heat of the 60 in 7.54 seconds.

Also Friday, in Seattle, Cassidy Osborne-Butler placed fourth in the weight throw with a personal-best 59-foot, 2.25-inch effort at the Washington Invitational. Acacia Astwood placed eighth (56-3.75).