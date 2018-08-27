UNLV roundup: Hat trick powers men’s soccer victory

Sophomore forward Marco Gonzalez notched his first hat trick to lead UNLV past Evansville 4-1 in a nonconference men’s soccer match Sunday in Orem, Utah.

Sophomore forward Marco Gonzalez notched his first hat trick to lead UNLV past Evansville 4-1 in a nonconference men’s soccer match Sunday in Orem, Utah.

Timo Mehlich had a goal and an assist and Nico Clasen two assists for the Rebels (2-0), who held a 22-5 edge in shots, including an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Gonzalez scored his first two goals one minute apart in the 15th and 16th minutes. Adam Snow’s goal in the 26th minute pulled the Aces (0-2) within one, but they mustered only one more shot on goal the rest of the way.