Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Hemmens notches victory for men’s swim team

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2019 - 9:39 pm
 

UNLV senior Hayden Hemmens won the 500-yard freestyle, highlighting the Rebels’ efforts Friday on the first day of the three-day, five-team TYR Invitational swim meet in Evanston, Illinois.

The Rebels are competing against Northwestern, Saint Louis, Simon Fraser and Toledo.

Hemmens finished the 500 freestyle in 4 minutes, 23.52 seconds. The UNLV men got one other first-place showing, from their 200 medley relay team, with freshman Ogi Maric, juniors Sean Gage and Richard Szilagyi and sophomore Michal Cukanow finishing in 1:21.27.

Maric was second in the 50 freestyle in 20.39 seconds and Szilagyi third in the 50 freestyle in 20:44 seconds.

Hemmens teamed with sophomores Hayden Cornellison, Ivan Zukov and Bryan Chavez to place third in the 400 medley relay in 3:17.40.

For the UNLV women, sophomore Carissa Armijo was third in the 500 freestyle in 4:51.72 and teamed with senior Kate Afanasyeva, sophomore Julia Filippova and junior Caitlyn Schreiber to place third in the 200 medley relay in 1:32.96.

Schreiber was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 23.06 seconds.

