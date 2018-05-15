UNLV roundup: Higgo, men’s golf team in second at regional

Freshman Garrick Higgo is alone in second place after shooting 2-under-par 69, helping the UNLV men’s golf team sit one stroke out of the lead after one round of the NCAA Columbus Regional.

Freshman Garrick Higgo is alone in second place after shooting 2-under-par 69, helping the No. 20-ranked UNLV men’s golf team sit one stroke out of the lead after one round of the NCAA Columbus Regional on Monday in Columbus, Ohio.

Higgo is one shot behind Illinois sophomore Michael Feagles in the 75-player field, and all five Rebels golfers are in the top 18.

No. 1 Oklahoma State paces the 13-team field at 3-under 281, followed by UNLV (282), No. 12 Illinois (284), Northwestern (292) and Penn State (293). The top five teams after three rounds advance to the NCAA Championship.

For the Rebels, junior Harry Hall is tied for third at 1-under 70, senior Shintaro Ban tied for eighth (71), sophomore Justin Kim tied for 13th (72) and freshman Jack Trent tied for 18th (73).

UNLV, which won its regional last year in West Lafayette, Indiana, is making its NCAA-record 30th straight regional appearance.