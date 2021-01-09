52°F
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Hofschild, Colorado State top Lady Rebels

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2021 - 3:45 pm
 
UNLV forward Tianna Carter (22), shown last month, had one of the Lady Rebels' six steals Satur ...
UNLV forward Tianna Carter (22), shown last month, had one of the Lady Rebels' six steals Saturday in their 67-58 loss to Colorado State at Cox Pavilion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

McKenna Hofschild hit six 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 24 points to lead Colorado State past UNLV 67-58 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Tori Williams had 11 points and Karly Murphy 11 rebounds for the Rams (8-2, 4-2), who led 21-17 after one quarter, 38-32 at halftime and 52-49 entering the fourth quarter.

Keyana Wilfred had 15 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Lady Rebels (4-5, 2-2), who shot 34.3 percent. Colorado State shot 42.2 percent in a game featuring 11 lead changes and two ties.

Bailey Thomas had 12 points and eight rebounds, Delaynie Byrne 10 points and six rebounds and Nia Johnson 10 points for UNLV, which had an 11-0 second-quarter run and led 28-23 in the period.

The Lady Rebels were within 52-51 in the fourth quarter before missing 12 straight shots. They shot 3-for-17 in the final quarter.

