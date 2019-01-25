UNLV roundup: Howard wins weight throw at UW Invitational

UNLV junior Mackenna Howard posted a personal-best mark of 59 feet, 0.25 inches to win the weight throw Friday on the first day of the two-day UW Invitational track and field meet in Seattle.

Cassidy Osborne-Butler placed eighth in the weight throw (54-11.25) for the Rebels, and teammate Acacia Astwood had a personal-best measurement of 52-5.25.

UNLV’s Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete, Amari Prude, Kara Smith and Elisa Rovere placed 13th in the distance medley relay in 11 minutes, 46.88 seconds, with four teams besting the meet record.

Rebels senior Stella Clemens amassed 3,496 points in the pentathlon.