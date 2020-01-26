50°F
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Icy-shooting Lady Rebels fall at San Diego State

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2020 - 10:37 pm
 

UNLV shot a season-worst 24.2 percent and missed all 11 of its 3-point attempts Saturday in a 48-39 loss to host San Diego State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game.

Monique Terry and Taylor Kalmer each scored 10 points for the Aztecs (9-13, 4-6), who never trailed despite being outrebounded 52-26. San Diego State led 14-6 after one quarter, 23-12 at intermission and 37-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Rodjanae Wade had 11 points and 12 rebounds in her 12th double-double of the season for the Lady Rebels (10-10, 6-3), who missed their first nine shots.

LaTecia Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds for UNLV, which held a 24-3 edge in offensive rebounds.

San Diego State halted a four-game losing streak and dealt the Lady Rebels their second loss in their past nine games.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Malibu, Calif., Lisa Zaar won in singles and was part of a doubles victory to lead No. 6-ranked Pepperdine past the Rebels 4-0 in the opening match of ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Top-ranked Ashley Lahey downed Izumi Asano 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and No. 50-ranked Jessica Failla beat En-Pei Huang 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Zaar clinched the match for the Waves with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sam Smirth at No. 5 singles.

In doubles, Pepperdine won two matches by 6-2 scores, with Astrid Olsen and Anastasia Iamachkine downing Connie Li and Samantha Li at No. 2 and Zaar and Daria Kuczer topping Smirth and Olivia Elliott at No. 3.

UNLV will play for the consolation title at 10 a.m. Sunday against Arizona, which lost 4-2 to Arkansas on Saturday.

