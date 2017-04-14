UNLV roundup: Isbel’s homers fuel baseball win over San Diego State

Kyle Isbel, shown last month, hit a solo home run and a two-run shot Thursday to power UNLV to a 7-3 win over San Diego State at Wilson Stadium. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kyle Isbel hit two home runs to power UNLV to a 7-3 win over San Diego State in a Mountain West baseball game Thursday at Wilson Stadium.

With the score tied at 2 in the third inning, Isbel and Payton Squier hit consecutive homers to give the Rebels (13-23, 7-9) a lead they didn’t relinquish.

Isbel followed Nick Rodriguez’s leadoff triple with a two-run shot in the fifth as UNLV won for the third time in its past 17 games.

Rebels starter Alan Strong (4-3) gave up two runs in five innings, and reliever Larry Quaney limited the Aztecs (24-11, 10-5) to one run over the final four innings.

Squier also had a double and scored twice, and Bryson Stott went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for UNLV.

Alan Trejo and Hunter Stratton each had a home run and a single for San Diego State, which matched the Rebels’ nine hits.

SOFTBALL

At Reno, Erika Hansen hit a two-run homer in the first inning to back McKenna Isenberg, who pitched a five-hit shutout, lifting UNR to a 2-0 win over UNLV.

After a one-out hit-batsman in the first, Hansen homered on an 0-and-2 pitch from Morgan Ettinger (12-11) for the game’s lone runs.

Isenberg (12-9) issued one walk and struck out four to outduel Ettinger, who gave up six hits and one walk and struck out three in six innings.

Alyssa Mendez and Aaliyah Gibson each went 2-for-3 for the Wolf Pack (21-16, 7-6 Mountain West), who, like the Rebels (20-18, 3-7), did not commit an error.

Janine Petmecky went 2-for-3 for UNLV.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Azusa, Calif., Stella Clemens placed 13th in the heptathlon on the second and final day for the California Invitational.

Clemens’ best showing was in the javelin, as she placed fourth with a throw of 121 feet, 7 inches. She was 15th in the long jump (17 feet, 8¾ inches) and ran a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 24.70 seconds in the 800-meter run.