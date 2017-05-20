UNLV roundup: Jones sparks baseball win over San Jose State

Justin Jones, shown in March, had four hits and four RBIs to power UNLV to a 12-4 win over San Jose State on Friday at Wilson Stadium. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Justin Jones went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBIs to power UNLV to a 12-4 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West baseball game Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Nick Ames hit two solo home runs and scored three runs, and Cooper Esmay went 3-for-5 with a home run and scored three runs for the Rebels (20-35, 10-19), who had a 15-10 edge in hits.

UNLV starter Garrett Poole (3-7) allowed three runs on eight hits and five walks and struck out three in six innings.

Shane Timmons had a solo home run and an RBI single, and Aaron Pleschner and Chris Williams had two hits apiece for the Spartans (18-35-1, 9-18-1).