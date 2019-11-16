UNLV roundup: Juniors set pace in cross country regional

Paced by juniors Elisa Rovere and Emma Wahlenmaier, UNLV placed 33rd out of 35 teams in the 6-kilometer NCAA West Regional women’s cross country meet Friday in Colfax, Washington.

Rovere placed 163rd in the 246-runner field in 22 minutes, 25.5 seconds, and Wahlenmaier (22:26.7) was 166th.

Stanford and Washington finished first and second to advance to the NCAA Championship in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Nov. 23.

Stanford had three of the top five finishers, and all five of the Cardinal’s scorers placed in the top 19. Washington had the third- and sixth-place runners, with all five Huskies in the top 15.

Stanford senior Ella Donaghu was first in 19:50.8, and junior teammate Jessica Lawson was second in 19:54.2.

Also participating for the Rebels were freshman Mackenzie Moss (23:53.6, 233rd), freshman Rebecca Green (24:20.6, 238th), sophomore Grace Moore (24:37.7, 240th) and freshman Sarrah Springer (25:05.6, 242nd).