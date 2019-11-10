UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels drop opener to Cal State Fullerton

Raina Perez had 24 points and eight assists to lead Cal State Fullerton past UNLV 64-58 in the Lady Rebels’ nonconference season opener Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV center Rodjanae Wade, left, shown last season, had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the Lady Rebels' season-opening 64-58 loss to Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Taylor Turney scored 20 points for the Titans (1-1), who shot 46.3 percent and held UNLV (0-1) to 28.6 percent.

Rodjanae Wade had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Rebels, who led 35-29 at halftime but trailed 48-47 entering the fourth quarter.

Justice Ethridge had 16 points and five rebounds for UNLV, which had a 44-36 edge in rebounds.

Joy Krupa had 13 rebounds and three steals for Cal State Fullerton.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, senior Samantha Li advanced to the Flight Four singles final of the Rebel Invitational and teamed with sophomore Connie Li to reach the Flight Two doubles final.

Samantha Li edged Oregon freshman Madisen Olsen 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in a semifinal and next will face Colorado sophomore Megan Forster for the Flight Four title.

Samantha Li and Connie Li downed Georgia Tech freshmen Sophia Sassoli and Rosie Gross 8-4 in a doubles semifinal and will face Colorado freshman Maria Campos and sophomore Tallulah Farrow for the Flight Two doubles crown.

The annual event includes competitors from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon and Utah. The Rebels are without their top two players, senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano, who competed in the ITA Fall Nationals.

VOLLEYBALL

At Logan, Utah, Mariena Hayden had 22 kills, 10 digs and four blocks to lead the Rebels past Utah State 3-1 in a Mountain West match.

UNLV (15-10, 11-3) won by scores of 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18 in its second straight victory and 11th in 12 matches. The Aggies (2-24, 2-12) have lost eight straight.

Thea Sweder had 11 kills, Antonette Rolda 34 assists, Lauryn Burt 24 assists, Shelby Capllonch 14 digs and Paris Oliveira 12 digs for the Rebels, who held edges of .289 to .178 in hitting and 63-37 in kills.

Hailey Cuff had 10 kills, Corinne Larsen nine kills and six blocks, Kelee Call six blocks, Heidi Carpenter 19 assists and Madi Olson-Shepherd eight digs for Utah State.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Phoenix, Skyler Goo scored once in each half to lead the Rebels past Grand Canyon 2-1 in the teams’ Western Athletic Conference season finale.

Lukas Betz had five saves for UNLV (6-12-1, 4-6-1), which was outshot 17-5 but halted a three-match losing streak.

Justin Rasmussen scored in the 81st minute for the Antelopes (4-9-4, 1-7-3), who lost their fifth in a row.

Hayden Prastad assisted on a goal by Goo in the 43rd minute. Goo’s second goal came on an assist from John Lynam in the 69th minute.

Ray Gaytan and Brayden Tucker had assists on Rasmussen’s goal.

Pambos Aristotelous had a match-high four shots for Grand Canyon, putting two on goal. The Antelopes had a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

DIVING

At Los Angeles, junior Jesse Cawley placed third in the platform event (568.80), and sophomore Montse Moreno was seventh in the 3-meter event (555.00) on the second day of the three-day, nine-team Trojan Invitational.

The event includes competitors from Azusa Pacific, California, California Baptist, Cal Poly, Fresno State, San Jose State, Southern California and UCLA.