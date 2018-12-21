UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels edge Florida, halt six-game skid

Nikki Wheatley scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the UNLV women’s basketball team to a 56-53 win over Florida in a Duel in the Desert consolation game Friday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV guard Nikki Wheatley, center, shown in March, had 18 points, four assists and three steals to lead the Lady Rebels past Florida in a Duel in the Desert consolation game Friday at Cox Pavilion. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Wheatley added team highs of four assists and three steals, and Jordyn Bell scored 10 points for the Lady Rebels (2-9), who halted a six-game slide.

Funda Nakkasoglu had 16 points and Ariel Johnson game highs of seven assists and eight rebounds for the Gators (3-9) in a game that had six ties and eight lead changes. Neither team led by more than six points.

UNLV shot 37.7 percent from the floor and Florida 38.2 percent. The Gators had a 39-33 edge in rebounds.