UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels edged by unbeaten Portland State

Ashley Bolston scored 17 points and Sidney Rielly 13 to lead unbeaten Portland State to a 58-49 win over UNLV in a nonconference women’s basketball game Saturday in Portland, Oregon.

Rodjanae Wade had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Nikki Wheatley 13 points for the Lady Rebels (1-8), who led 38-37 entering the fourth quarter.

The Vikings (8-0), who were outrebounded 43-33, made 15 of 24 free throws. UNLV made 1 of 9.

The game included seven lead changes and nine ties, including three lead changes in the final quarter.