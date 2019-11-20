UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels fall to Southern Utah

The women’s basketball team is 0-3 after losing to the Thunderbirds 72-68 in overtime. The UNLV volleyball team beat New Mexico.

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Rebecca Cardenas scored 25 points, and Southern Utah kept the UNLV women’s basketball team winless with a 72-68 victory in overtime Tuesday.

Latecia Smith scored 20 points, and Rodjanae Wade added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (0-3), who outscored the Thunderbirds (3-1) 24-10 in the fourth quarter, capped by a Smith 3-pointer with two seconds left, to force overtime.

The Lady Rebels next host South Carolina State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Volleyball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mariena Hayden had 15 kills and 13 digs, and the Rebels defeated New Mexico 12-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21.

Shelby Capllonch added 10 kills for UNLV (18-10, 14-3 Mountain West). Tai Bierria had 15 kills for the Lobos (10-19, 5-12).

The Rebels finish the regular season against Air Force at noon Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.