62°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels fall to Southern Utah

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2019 - 9:19 pm
 

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Rebecca Cardenas scored 25 points, and Southern Utah kept the UNLV women’s basketball team winless with a 72-68 victory in overtime Tuesday.

Latecia Smith scored 20 points, and Rodjanae Wade added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (0-3), who outscored the Thunderbirds (3-1) 24-10 in the fourth quarter, capped by a Smith 3-pointer with two seconds left, to force overtime.

The Lady Rebels next host South Carolina State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Volleyball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mariena Hayden had 15 kills and 13 digs, and the Rebels defeated New Mexico 12-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21.

Shelby Capllonch added 10 kills for UNLV (18-10, 14-3 Mountain West). Tai Bierria had 15 kills for the Lobos (10-19, 5-12).

The Rebels finish the regular season against Air Force at noon Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV roundup: Hayden, volleyball team sweep San Jose State
RJ

Mariena Hayden had 15 kills, 11 digs and six aces to lift UNLV to its fourth straight volleyball win and 13th in its past 14 matches, a 3-0 sweep over San Jose State in a Mountain West match.

UNLV roundup: Juniors set pace in cross country regional
RJ

Paced by juniors Elisa Rovere and Emma Wahlenmaier, UNLV placed 33rd out of 35 teams in the 6-kilometer NCAA West Regional women’s cross country meet Friday in Colfax, Washington.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team stays on roll, thwarts UNR
RJ

Mariena Hayden had 17 kills and 12 digs to lead UNLV to its 12th volleyball victory in its past 13 matches, a 3-1 decision over UNR in a Mountain West matchup Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Mehlich, Jones gain league soccer honors
RJ

UNLV senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was named All-Western Athletic Conference first team in men’s soccer, and junior defender Billy Jones gained honorable mention.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Samantha Li captures two tennis titles
RJ

UNLV senior Samantha Li recorded two titles on the final day of the three-day Rebel Invitational women’s tennis tournament Sunday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

UNLV junior Jack Trent follows through on his shot from the fourth tee in the fourth round of t ...
UNLV roundup: Trent finalist for prestigious golf award
RJ

UNLV junior golfer Jack Trent is one of three finalists for the October Ben Hogan Award, joining Rutgers junior Christopher Gotterup and Brigham Young senior Peter Kuest.