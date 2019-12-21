UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels fall to Virginia in home tournament

Jocelyn Willoughby had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to lead Virginia past UNLV 63-55 in the Duel in the Desert women’s basketball tournament Friday at Cox Pavilion.

(Getty Images)

Jocelyn Willoughby had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to lead Virginia past UNLV 63-55 in the second game of the Duel in the Desert women’s basketball tournament Friday at Cox Pavilion.

The Cavaliers (5-5) advanced to the title game to face No. 15 Mississippi State (10-2), an 86-61 winner over South Florida (7-5), at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Rebels (3-8) will play USF at noon Saturday for third place.

Haley Rydalch scored all of her team-high 10 points in the first half and had five rebounds for UNLV, which held Virginia to a season-low five first-quarter points on 2-for-9 shooting en route to an 11-5 lead.

The Cavs answered with a 15-2 second-quarter run and a 14-0 spurt to open the second half. Virginia twice led by 17 points before the Lady Rebels went on a 21-9 run.

Shemera Williams scored 13 points and Lisa Jablonowski 10 for the Cavs, who shot 44.4 percent and held UNLV to 27.7 percent.

Rodjanae Wade and Isis Beh each had six rebounds for the Lady Rebels, who were outrebounded 41-35. They trailed 26-23 at halftime and 46-31 entering the fourth quarter.