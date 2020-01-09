UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels’ late rally stuns Boise State

LaTecia Smith’s driving layup with 6.2 seconds left capped UNLV’s 15-3 game-ending run in its 66-65 win over Boise State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

Rodjanae Wade had 21 points and 14 rebounds, her third straight double-double and eighth of the season, for the Lady Rebels (7-8, 3-1) in their fourth straight victory.

Wade also played strong defense against A’Shanti Coleman, who had averaged 10 points per game but fouled out after totaling two. The Broncos (11-6, 3-2) were outscored 13-3 after Coleman fouled out.

Riley Lupfer and Rachel Bowers each scored 14 points for Boise State, which led 20-13 after one quarter, 39-29 at halftime, 57-50 entering the fourth quarter and 62-51 with 8:33 left.

Despite missing 6 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws, UNLV chipped away at its deficit and tied the score at 62 on freshman Isis Beh’s layup with 1:32 to go.

The Lady Rebels held the Broncos to 3-for-13 shooting in the final period, with Boise State mustering one field goal over the final eight minutes.

Overall, the Broncos shot 42.9 percent and held UNLV to 39.7 percent.

Smith totaled 12 points for the Lady Rebels. Mallory McGwire and Jade Loville each scored 12 points for Boise State, which held a 38-36 edge in rebounds.

Lupfer had four of the Broncos’ nine blocked shots, McGwire had eight rebounds, Bowers had seven rebounds, and Jayde Christopher had 11 assists and seven rebounds for Boise State, which was the preseason pick to win the league title.