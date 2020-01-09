52°F
UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels’ late rally stuns Boise State

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2020 - 6:07 pm
 

LaTecia Smith’s driving layup with 6.2 seconds left capped UNLV’s 15-3 game-ending run in its 66-65 win over Boise State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

Rodjanae Wade had 21 points and 14 rebounds, her third straight double-double and eighth of the season, for the Lady Rebels (7-8, 3-1) in their fourth straight victory.

Wade also played strong defense against A’Shanti Coleman, who had averaged 10 points per game but fouled out after totaling two. The Broncos (11-6, 3-2) were outscored 13-3 after Coleman fouled out.

Riley Lupfer and Rachel Bowers each scored 14 points for Boise State, which led 20-13 after one quarter, 39-29 at halftime, 57-50 entering the fourth quarter and 62-51 with 8:33 left.

Despite missing 6 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws, UNLV chipped away at its deficit and tied the score at 62 on freshman Isis Beh’s layup with 1:32 to go.

The Lady Rebels held the Broncos to 3-for-13 shooting in the final period, with Boise State mustering one field goal over the final eight minutes.

Overall, the Broncos shot 42.9 percent and held UNLV to 39.7 percent.

Smith totaled 12 points for the Lady Rebels. Mallory McGwire and Jade Loville each scored 12 points for Boise State, which held a 38-36 edge in rebounds.

Lupfer had four of the Broncos’ nine blocked shots, McGwire had eight rebounds, Bowers had seven rebounds, and Jayde Christopher had 11 assists and seven rebounds for Boise State, which was the preseason pick to win the league title.

Alexander Cozbinov, shown while at UNLV, represented his home nation of Moldova in the inaugura ...
UNLV roundup: Ex-Rebel Cozbinov takes part in ATP Cup
Former UNLV standout men’s tennis player Alexander Cozbinov lost two three-set matches against Belgium on Friday as part of the inaugural 24-team ATP Cup in Sydney.

UNLV roundup: Rebels sweep weekly WAC swimming honors
UNLV freshman Ogi Maric was named swimmer of the week and UNLV junior Jesse Cawley diver of the week in the Western Athletic Conference for their efforts in the UNLV Invitational.

UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels place third in home tournament
LaTecia Smith scored 22 points for UNLV, which shut out South Florida for the fourth quarter’s first six minutes in a 61-51 win in the Duel in the Desert women’s basketball tournament third-place game.

Latecia Smith (UNLV)
UNLV women’s basketball falls to Grand Canyon
The Antelopes scored the final six points to earn a 53-51 victory over the Lady Rebels at Cox Pavilion. UNLV is now 3-7 on the year.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Short-handed Lady Rebels no match for USC
Alyson Miura had 15 points to lead four double-figure scorers for Southern California in its 75-54 win over UNLV in a nonconference women’s basketball game Saturday in Los Angeles.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Mehlich gains all-region soccer honors
UNLV senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was named All-Far West Region second team by the United Soccer Coaches, the Monchengladbach, Germany, native’s second career all-region designation.