UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels lift Olivier to 400th coaching win

UNLV women's basketball coach Kathy Olivier, shown last season, recorded her 400th coaching win Wednesday with the Lady Rebels' 67-58 home victory over UNR. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Katie Powell scored 19 points, helping Kathy Olivier to her 400th coaching win, as UNLV beat UNR 67-58 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

Nikki Wheatley scored 16 points for the Lady Rebels (11-16, 8-7), who made 12 of their first 15 shots and ended up shooting 52.1 percent. They led 21-8 after one quarter, 38-18 at halftime and 54-36 entering the fourth quarter.

Freshman Essence Booker, a Spring Valley product, scored a season-best 13 points for the Wolf Pack (10-16, 6-9). Terae Briggs scored a team-best 14 points for UNR, which shot 43.8 percent and held a 30-27 edge in rebounds.

Powell, who earlier this season reached 1,000 points in her collegiate career, including a freshman year at Arkansas, became the 26th player to score 1,000 points at UNLV. She reached the mark with a basket in the fourth quarter to finish with 1,001 points with the Rebels and 1,061 overall.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Houston, Michal Cukanow was part of the Rebels’ second-place 800-yard freestyle relay and their fifth-place 200 medley relay, and Tazman Abramowicz placed second in 1-meter diving, leading UNLV to third place after the first day of the seven-team Western Athletic Conference Championships.

Cukanow teamed with Hayden Hemmens, Bryan Chaves and Richard Szilagyi to finish the 800 freestyle relay in 6 minutes, 28.38 seconds. Cukanow, Hayden Cornellison, Sam Willstrop and Casey McEuen finished the 200 medley relay in 1:28.34.

Abramowicz had a score of 321.25 in 1-meter diving, and Jesse Cawley was fourth (280.65).

Grand Canyon leads the team standings with 114 points, followed by Wyoming (95), UNLV (94), California Baptist (83), Air Force (82), Cal State Bakersfield (67) and Seattle (24).

ACADEMICS

Fifty-eight UNLV student-athletes gained fall 2018 academic All-Mountain West recognition, surpassing the university’s previous high of 52.

The football team had 28 student-athletes named to the team, marking the second straight year of record-setting honorees.

The women’s soccer team placed 15 on the academic team, which tied the program benchmark achieved in 2002, 2012 and 2017. The volleyball and cross country teams had 10 and five representatives, respectively.

To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the school while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better and be a starter or significant contributor on their teams.

Also, the men’s soccer team had three picked to the 2018 academic All-Western Athletic Conference team.

MEN’S TENNIS

Sophomore Jordan Sauer was named Mountain West player of the week for the second time this month after going 4-0 in singles and doubles while helping the Rebels (8-1) to victories over Gonzaga and Northern Arizona.

A native of Pretoria, South Africa, Sauer lost only one set while playing at the Nos. 3 and 4 spots in singles and teamed with Olle Thestrup for two doubles wins.