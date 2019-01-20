UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels notch third straight league win

Jordyn Bell had 10 points and Katie Powell 11 rebounds to lead UNLV past San Jose State 53-43 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday in San Jose, California.

UNLV forward Jordyn Bell (23), shown in March, scored a team-high 10 points Saturday in the Lady Rebels' 53-43 win at San Jose State. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Powell, Nikki Wheatley and Rodjanae Wade scored nine points each for the Lady Rebels (5-11, 3-2), who held a 52-35 edge in rebounds in their third straight win.

UNLV overcame 29.5-percent shooting by holding the Spartans (1-15, 0-5) to 26.7 percent.

San Jose State led 9-7 after one quarter and 18-14 at halftime before the Lady Rebels surged ahead 39-26 entering the fourth quarter.

Analyss Benally had nine points and Mikaylah Wilson 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who lost their 12th in a row.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, Julia Filippova and Carissa Armijo each won three individual events, helping UNLV’s women to a 147-133 win over Denver and a 155-122 victory over UC Santa Barbara.

UNLV’s men fell to Denver 190-85 and to UCSB 168-103.

Filippova won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 50.19 seconds, the 50 freestyle in 23.56 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 51.14 seconds, and she teamed with Filio Raftopoulou, Ava Haase and Sydney Schuette to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:27.35.

Armijo won the 200 butterfly in 2:03.28, the 500 freestyle in 4:56.97 and the 400 individual medley in 4:26.27.

Raftopoulou won the 1,000 freestyle in 10:17.73, Eva Kim won the 100 backstroke in 56.15 seconds, and Kacey Kiuchi won the 200 backstroke in 2:02.18.

Kim teamed with Skylar Moore, Kate Afanasteva and Caitlyn Schreiber to win the 200 medley relay in 1:44.87.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang upset the No. 43-ranked duo from Pepperdine to advance to the doubles final of the 17th annual Freeman Memorial.

Zhu and Huang won 6-4 in the quarterfinals against Anastasia Iamachkine and Jessica Failla, who beat the No. 7-ranked duo from Stanford in Friday’s first round, and then advanced past the semifinals when their secheduled opponents withdrew because of injury.

Zhu lost to Florida’s Marlee Zein 7-6, 6-4 in the singles quarterfinals of Flight One. Two other Rebels, Samantha Li and Alex Kalachova, lost in the Flight Two semifinals.

Individual competitors this weekend hail from teams that include half of the top dozen from the season’s initial ITA rankings: No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Pepperdine, No. 8 UCLA and No. 11 Florida.