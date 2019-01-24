UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels rally but fall in OT at New Mexico

Jaisa Nunn scored 26 points and Jayla Everett 23 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 80-77 in overtime in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

UNLV center Katie Powell (21), shown in March, scored 22 points, including a tying 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation, in the Lady Rebels' 80-77 overtime loss Wednesday at New Mexico. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Jaisa Nunn scored 26 points and Jayla Everett 23 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 80-77 in overtime in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Katie Powell scored 22 points, including a tying 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation, and added 11 rebounds and four steals for the Lady Rebels (5-12, 3-3), who trailed by 11 entering the fourth quarter.

Nunn had 12 rebounds for the Lobos (16-2, 6-1), who have won four straight after a 66-57 loss at UNLV on Jan. 9 and are 11-1 at home.

Nikki Wheatley had 17 points and four assists for the Lady Rebels, who held a 44-38 edge in rebounds and saw their three-game win streak end.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Senior Aiwen Zhu was named Mountain West player of the week for the seventh time after going 2-1 in singles and 3-0 in doubles en route to sharing the doubles title at the Freeman Memorial.

Zhu and doubles partner En-Pei Huang won the Rebels’ first Freeman Memorial title in the 17 years UNLV has hosted the event.

Zhu is alone in third place for UNLV career conference weekly honors, after having won four last spring and two in 2016. She is two behind former All-American Elena Gantcheva (2005 to 2008) and one behind Lucia Batta (2011 to 2014).

BASEBALL

Junior shortstop Bryson Stott, a Desert Oasis product, was named to D1Baseball’s preseason All-America second team.

Stott, who led the nation in doubles with 30 in 2018, among nine statistical categories in which he ranked in the top 53, previously was named to Perfect Game/Rawlings’ preseason All-America first team and Collegiate Baseball’s preseason All-America third team.