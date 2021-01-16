UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels rally, deal New Mexico first loss

Delaynie Byrne scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half to help UNLV surge past previously unbeaten New Mexico 78-60 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Friday at Cox Pavilion.

Delaynie Byrne scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half to help UNLV surge past previously unbeaten New Mexico 78-60 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Friday at Cox Pavilion.

The Lady Rebels (5-5, 3-2) trailed by 14 points in the first quarter but held the Lobos (5-1, 2-1) — who boast the nation’s top-scoring offense — to 17 second-half points on 27.6-percent shooting.

Keyana Wilfred had 12 points and seven rebounds for UNLV, which held a 54-38 edge in rebounds that led to a 19-5 advantage in second-chance points. The Lady Rebels scored 23 points off 18 New Mexico turnovers.

LaTascya Duff scored 17 points and Ahlise Hurst 16 for the Lobos, who led 21-9 after one quarter and 43-35 at halftime.

UNLV went up 57-56 on Bailey Thomas’ steal and layup with 36 seconds left in the third quarter and didn’t trail again.

DIVING

At Los Angeles, junior Montse Moreno and freshman Jamie Spilchak placed second for the Rebels on the first day of the Bruin Invitational.

Moreno scored 521.00 in women’s 1-meter, and Spilchak scored 528.40 in men’s 3-meter in his UNLV debut.

Also for the Rebels, freshman Isabella Bassock placed ninth in women’s 1-meter at 348.00, and senior Jesse Cawley was fifth in men’s 3-meter at 506.40.