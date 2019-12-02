48°F
UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels rebound, win consolation game in OT

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2019 - 4:35 pm
 

Rodjanae Wade had game highs of 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead UNLV past St. John’s 79-75 in overtime in the Lady Rebel Round-Up consolation game Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

LaTecia Smith sent the game to an extra period with putback basket with 11.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the senior guard scored four of her 16 points in overtime for the Lady Rebels (2-4).

Leilani Correa scored 20 points and Kadaja Bailey 13 for the Red Storm (4-3), who led 36-35 at halftime but trailed 60-53 after three quarters. St. John’s went up 63-60 with a 10-0 fourth-quarter run.

Tiana England had 12 points and Alissa Alston 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Storm, who were outrebounded 57-48, including 26-16 on the offensive end.

UNLV had a 17-10 edge in second-chance points and outscored St. John’s 46-36 in the paint.

In the tournament title game, IUPUI (4-3) posted a 59-53 win over Elon (3-4).

