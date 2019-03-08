UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels roll, clinch tournament bye

UNLV guard Nikki Wheatley (10), shown last season, scored 19 points in the Lady Rebels' 60-45 victory over Colorado State on Thursday in both teams' regular-season finale. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Nikki Wheatley scored 19 points to lead UNLV past Colorado State 60-45 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Rodjanae Wade had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Rebels (12-17, 10-8), who clinched the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye in next week’s league tournament. They’ll face Fresno State in a quarterfinal at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rams (8-21, 2-16), who were outrebounded 41-21, lost their ninth straight and fell to 0-12 on the road.

Mollie Mounsey had team highs of 10 points and six rebounds for Colorado State, which led 11-10 after one quarter. UNLV, which shot 40 percent, led 23-21 at halftime and 41-32 entering the fourth quarter.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Lauren Tycksen went 4-for-4 and scored four runs, and Mia Trejo hit a three-run homer to power the Rebels to an 11-0 victory over San Diego.

The UNLV (15-4), which tied a season scoring high and had a season-best 15 hits, got at least one hit from every starter in matching the best 19-game start in its 35-year history, behind only the 16-3 start in 1995.

Justine Federe went 2-for-3 with a two-run double, Lauryn Barker went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and scored twice, Reina Bondi went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Myranda Bueno scored twice.

Freshman starter Jenny Bressler (9-2) allowed one hit and two walks and struck out four in three innings, and Breana Burke gave up two hits and one walk over the final two innings in the Rebels’ fourth shutout and fifth run-rule victory this season.

Toreros starter Madison Earnshaw (3-6) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings. San Diego (7-12), which mustered three singles, lost its third straight game.