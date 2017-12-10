UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels slip past Gonzaga

Katie Powell hit a go-ahead shot on an offensive rebound with 24.6 seconds left and blocked a shot with eight seconds to go, helping UNLV edge Gonzaga 52-50 in a nonconference women’s basketball game Saturday in Spokane, Washington.
Powell had nine points and game highs of 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Lady Rebels (5-3), who halted their three-game skid and the Bulldogs’ 10-game home win streak.
Jordyn Bell scored a career-high 15 points, Nikki Wheatley 13 and Brooke Johnson 11 for UNLV in a game featuring nine ties and 15 lead changes.
Chandler Smith scored 17 points for Gonzaga (5-4), which trailed 40-37 entering the fourth quarter and shot 32.7 percent for the game.
The Lady Rebels shot 40.4 percent, had a 35-34 edge in rebounds and held the Bulldogs 19 points under their scoring average.