UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels surge past San Diego State

Katie Powell had 21 points and 16 rebounds to help UNLV rally for a 75-64 victory over host San Diego State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday.

UNLV forward Katie Powell, right, shown Jan. 20, had 21 points and 16 rebounds in the Lady Rebels' win Saturday at San Diego State. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Brooke Johnson scored 23 points for the Lady Rebels (11-8, 6-2), who overcame an 18-point first-half deficit with a 23-0 run, during which the Aztecs (9-11, 3-6) missed 12 straight shots and committed six turnovers.

After UNLV went up 40-35, the lead changed hands 10 times over the next 11 minutes, with six ties.

Khalia Lark and Geena Gomez scored 17 points apiece for San Diego State, which led 60-59 with 5:53 left before the Lady Rebels closed on a 16-4 run.

UNLV, which held a 45-36 edge in rebounds and a 15-3 advantage in second-chance points, has won six of its past seven overall and three straight on the road.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, Ida Schutt won three events and was part of a victorious relay to help UNLV’s women to a 181-171 victory over Wyoming and a 188-111 triumph over Grand Canyon.

Brad Gonzales won two events for UNLV’s men, who downed Grand Canyon 176-123 and lost to Wyoming 154-146.

Schutt won the 1,000-yard freestyle (10 minutes, 6.99 seconds), the 200 freestyle (1:50.33) and the 500 freestyle (5:01.85) and teamed with Lauren Smith, Kate Afanasyeva and Sydney Schuette to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.82).

Afanasyeva also won the 100 backstroke (55.36 seconds) and teamed with Eva Kim, Sara Delay and Sophia Carnevale to win the 200 medley relay (1:43.97).

Carnevale won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.05) and the 200 breaststroke (2:18.59).

In diving, Mykalla Fielding won on the 1- and 3-meter boards.

Gonzales won the 1,000 freestyle (9:19.05) and the 500 freestyle (4:30.91).

Forrest Beesley won the 100 freestyle (45.31 seconds) and teamed with Mark Theall, Dylan Tarazona and Richard Szilagyi to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:00.71).

Tarazona also won the 100 butterfly (48.65 seconds), and Grant Norgan won the 200 freestyle (1:38.73).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Berkeley, Calif., En-Pei Huang, Aiwen Zhu and Izumi Asano each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to help UNLV (3-1) to a 4-3 triumph over Mississippi State (2-2) in an ITA Kickoff Weekend consolation match.

Huang first teamed with Zhu for a 6-3 win over Masison Harrison and Khrystyna Vozniak at No. 1 doubles and then, at No. 3 singles, notched a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Magda Adaloglou to clinch the match.

Zhu improved to 4-0 this season and 14-1 in her career at No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Harrison.

Asano downed Janina Braun 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Juliet Zhang to top Sara Lizariturry and Anastasia Rentouli 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Seattle, Avi’Tal Perteete and Elisa Rovere finished second (2:09.01) and eighth (2:11.79) amongst collegiate competition in the women’s 800-meter run at the Washington Invitational.

Also for UNLV, Jartierra Grissom cleared 5 feet, 1 inch in the high jump to finish in a four-way tie for 19th, Yamilet Biggers posted a personal-best time of 57.98 in the 400, and Spencer Moore ran the mile in 5:12.22.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Waco, Texas, Ruben Alberts and Eric Samuelsson each won one set for UNLV (0-1) in its season-opening 4-0 loss to 11th-ranked Baylor (3-0) in ITA Kickoff Weekend.

The Bears boast the nation’s No. 11-ranked singles player in Johannes Schretter and the No. 2 doubles team of Schretter and Will Little.