UNLV roundup: Last-second shot ends Lady Rebels’ win streak

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 11:22 pm
 

Ayzhiana Basallo hit a layup with 0.3 seconds left and totaled 17 points to send San Jose State past UNLV 62-60 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday in San Jose, California.

Tyra Whitehead scored 13 points for the Spartans (12-6, 6-1), who held the Lady Rebels (8-9, 4-2) scoreless over the final 2:55 and halted UNLV’s five-game win streak.

The game featured six ties and 22 lead changes, and neither team led by more than six points.

Rodjanae Wade had 12 points and 13 rebounds in her league-leading 10th double-double of the season for the Lady Rebels, who made 10 of 13 shots in the third quarter and took a 54-50 lead into the final 10 minutes.

LaTecia Smith scored 17 points and Justice Ethridge 14 for UNLV, which missed 8 of 10 fourth-quarter shots and totaled six points in the period.

Basallo hit a jumper with 2:44 left and two free throws with 47 seconds to go, tying the score at 60. The Lady Rebels turned the ball over on their next possession but forced a missed shot and got the rebound with 18 seconds left.

But UNLV had another turnover with eight seconds left. San Jose State called timeout and set up Basallo’s decisive shot.

The Lady Rebels had 22 turnovers but held a 22-19 edge in points off turnovers. UNLV also had a 34-27 advantage in rebounds.

The Spartans shot 43.4 percent from the field; the Lady Rebels finished at 42.9 percent.

TRACK AND FIELD

Senior Cassondra Hall and sophomore Jonon Young were named Mountain West indoor athletes of the week for their efforts at the Northern Arizona Friday Night Duals.

Hall won the 60-meter dash in 7.31 seconds, a time that ranks fourth on the Rebels’ all-time performance list.

Young placed first in the long jump (19 feet, 5.5 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 1.75 inches) with personal-best showings. Her triple jump ranks third on the program’s all-time list.

