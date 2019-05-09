UNLV roundup: Mack 22nd, Prior 40th at golf regional

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack tied for 22nd, and senior teammate Elizabeth Prior tied for 40th to wrap up play in the NCAA women’s golf regional Wednesday in Cle Elum, Washington.

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack shot a final-round even-par 72 in NCAA women’s golf regional play Wednesday to finish at 3-over 219 and tied for 22nd, and senior Elizabeth Prior finished with a 3-under 69 for a 6-over 222 total, tying for 40th, at Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum, Washington.

In the team competition, top-ranked Southern California was the wire-to-wire winner, finishing at 20-under 844 for a 15-stroke victory over runner-up Washington.

Northwestern was third at even-par 864, followed by Arkansas (869), San Jose State (872) and Central Florida (874). The top six teams, and the top three individuals not on those teams, advanced to the NCAA Championship.

USC sophomore Jennifer Chang won medalist honors at 11-under 205, one shot better than UCF sophomore Anna Laura Collado and Washington sophomore Rino Sasaki.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Clovis, Calif., senior Stella Clemens was in fourth place after the first day of the heptathlon at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships.

Through four events, Clemens had 3,171 points — 251 behind leader Asia Smith of San Diego State. Fresno State’s Jestena Mattson (3,354) was second and Colorado State’s Aria Tate (3,330) third.

Clemens had her best showing in the shot put with a mark of 41 feet, 5.75 inches, which ranked second best. She finished in a three-way tie for sixth in the high jump at 5 feet, 4.25 inches and was seventh in the 200-meter run (25.82 seconds) and the 100 hurdles (14.69 seconds).

The seven-discipline event concludes Thursday with the long jump, javelin and 800.