UNLV roundup: Mack paces women’s golf team in opener

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack had six birdies en route to an even-par 144, tying for 19th through two rounds of the Rebels’ season-opening Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational women’s golf tournament Monday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

UNLV is in 10th place in the 16-team field at 11-over 587, 18 strokes behind pace-setting Kent State in the 93-player event that concludes with one round Tuesday.

Also for the Rebels, senior Elizabeth Prior is tied for 29th at 3-over 147, junior Nastasia Kossacky and freshman Veronica Joels are tied for 38th at 4-over 148, and senior Alyssa Getty is tied for 81st at 14-over 158.

Sophomore Cathy Liu, playing as an individual, is tied for 38th at 4-over 148.

New Mexico, paced by individiual leader Darian Zacheck (7-under 138), is tied for second with Northwestern at 3-under 573.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Senior forward Caitlyn Kreutz was named the Mountain West’s offensive player of the week and freshman goalkeeper Emberly Sevilla the defensive player of the week after leading the Rebels (6-1-1) to two 2-0 victories over the weekend.

Kreutz scored the first goal in wins over Northern Arizona and Montana, and Sevilla had five saves in shutting out the Lumberjacks and eight saves in blanking the Grizzlies.

Kreutz has five goals this season, matching her total from 2017, and four of the five have been game-winners. Sevilla has posted three straight shutouts and not allowed a goal in her past 345 minutes spanning four matches.

VOLLEYBALL

Sophomore outside hitter Mariena Hayden was named the Mountain West offensive player of the week after pacing the Rebels (6-3) in kills (49), digs (26) and aces (16) in three weekend victories at the Rebel Challenge.