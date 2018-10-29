UNLV roundup: Mack paces women’s golf team in Texas

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack shot 2-under-par 70 over the final 18 holes of the Jim West Invitational on Monday in San Marcos, Texas, to tie for 12th at 2-under 214, the best finish for a Rebel this season.

As a team, UNLV placed 14th in the 15-team field at 38-over 902. Texas Christian won at 11-under 853, one stroke better than runner-up Florida State.

Houston was next at 6-under 858 and Oklahoma fourth at 1-under 863.

Florida State’s Frida Kinhult was the individual medalist, clearing the 78-player field by five strokes at 14-under 202.

Also for the Rebels, senior Elizabeth Prior tied for 30th at 5-over 221, senior Alyssa Getty tied for 61st at 13-over 229, and freshman Veronica Joels tied for 72nd at 22-over 238.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNLV freshman defender Taylor Clark was named to the Mountain West all-newcomer team, the league announced Monday.

A Clark High School product, Clark came to the Rebels (11-6-3, 5-4-2) as a midfielder before changed positions, ultimately playing in all 20 matches, with 14 starts.

Clark is the third UNLV player named to the league’s all-newcomer team, joining current juniors Georgia Kingman and Paige Almendariz, who were selected in 2016.