UNLV roundup: Mack wins golf tournament; Rebels sixth

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack, shown in April, captured medalist honors by two strokes at the Mountain View Invitational in Tucson, Ariz. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA)

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack capped the best tournament performance of her career Sunday with a two-shot win at the Mountain View Invitational women’s golf tournament in Tucson, Arizona.

The Berlin native closed with a 3-under-par 69 for a 10-under 206 total, surpassing her previous best 54-hole score by five strokes.

The victory was Mack’s second, both achieved this season.

As a team, the Rebels shot 7-over 295 in the final round to drop from second place to sixth in the 13-team field at 2-under 862, 26 strokes behind champion Iowa State.

Texas State was second at 14-under 850, Washington and Oregon State tied for third at 7-under 857, and Texas A&M was fifth at 5-under 859.

For UNLV, senior Shannon Oh tied for 28th in the 77-player field at 2-over 218, freshman Veronica Joels tied for 33rd at 219, sophomore Cathy Liu tied for 45th at 222, and senior Elizabeth Prior tied for 62nd at 227.

Senior Alyssa Getty, competing as an individual, tied for 73rd at 234.

SOFTBALL

At Logan, Utah, the Mountain West series finale between the Rebels (22-7, 3-2) and Utah State (11-14, 2-3) was postponed because of rain and poor field conditions. No makeup date has been set.

UNLV won the series opener 12-0 and dropped the second game 4-3.