UNLV roundup: Maddux pitches baseball team to victory

Bryson Stott went 2-for-4 and scored twice to back Chase Maddux, who pitched six strong innings, leading UNLV past Bradley 4-2 in a nonconference baseball game Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Maddux (1-1) held the Braves (7-5) to one run on five hits and no walks and struck out five as the Rebels (9-7) won two of three in the weekend series. They went ahead to stay in a two-run sixth that included an RBI single by Jack-Thomas Wold and a run-scoring wild pitch.

Stott had a double and a single, Dillon Johnson singled twice, and Edarian Williams hit an RBI single in the eighth after walking twice for UNLV, which was outhit 9-7.

Luke Shadid, Brendan Dougherty, Jean-Francois Garton and Connor Manthey each went 2-for-4 for Bradley.

Braves starter Sam Lund (0-3) allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks and struck out three over 6 1/3 innings.

The Rebels opened the scoring with Max Smith’s sacrifice fly in the second inning, and Bradley tied it in the fifth on an RBI single by Shadid.

Pinch hitter Eli Rawlinson pulled the Braves within 3-2 with an RBI double in the eighth, which Williams answered in the bottom of the inning.

Jackson Cofer notched his sixth save of the season, shutting out Bradley on two hits and a walk and striking out two over the final 1 2/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

At Stanford, Calif., Reina Bondi hit a two-run triple in a four-run fifth inning that carried the Rebels to a 4-1 win over Stanford, UNLV’s second victory over the host team in the three-day tournament.

The Rebels (19-5) went 4-1 on the weekend en route to the third-best 24-game start in the program’s 35-year history, behind the teams of 1995 (21-3) and 1991 (20-4).

UNLV starter Breana Burke (4-2) allowed one run on four hits and one walk and struck out four over 4 1/3 innings, and Jenny Bressler posted her first save after shutting out the Cardinal (19-4) on one hit over the final 1 2/3 innings.

The game was ruled complete after six innings because of rain.

Teaghan Cowles went 2-for-3 and stole a base for Stanford, which scored in the fifth on a wild pitch.

Cardinal starter Carolyn Lee (5-2) exited one batter into the fifth inning. She was charged with one run on three hits and no walks and struck out four.

The Rebels got to reliever Kiana Pancino for three runs on one hit and three walks.

Justine Federe had a double and Lauren Tycksen a sacrifice fly for UNLV.