UNLV roundup: Max Smith named All-Star in Twins’ system

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2019 - 5:22 pm
 

Former UNLV outfielder Max Smith was named an Appalachian League Postseason All-Star with Elizabethton, the advanced rookie-level affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Smith, 22, drafted by the Twins in the 31st round this year, was assigned to the Tennessee-based team on June 18 and played in 55 games. He batted .286 with seven home runs, 28 RBIs, 12 doubles, four stolen bases and a .353 on-base percentage.

A four-year letterwinner with the Rebels, Smith led UNLV in RBIs (49) in 2019, tied for the lead in home runs (10) and was second in runs (40), doubles (16), total bases (111) slugging percentage (.498), walks (31) and multiple-RBI games (12).

