UNLV roundup: Max Smith named All-Star in Twins’ system

Former UNLV outfielder Max Smith was named an Appalachian League Postseason All-Star with Elizabethton, the advanced rookie-level affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Former UNLV outfielder Max Smith, shown in 2018, batted .286 in his first season of professional baseball in the Minnesota Twins organization. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo)

Smith, 22, drafted by the Twins in the 31st round this year, was assigned to the Tennessee-based team on June 18 and played in 55 games. He batted .286 with seven home runs, 28 RBIs, 12 doubles, four stolen bases and a .353 on-base percentage.

A four-year letterwinner with the Rebels, Smith led UNLV in RBIs (49) in 2019, tied for the lead in home runs (10) and was second in runs (40), doubles (16), total bases (111) slugging percentage (.498), walks (31) and multiple-RBI games (12).