Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Mehlich, Betz ignite win by men’s soccer team

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2019 - 12:27 am
 

Timo Mehlich scored two goals in a 1-minute, 59-second span late in the first half to power UNLV past Pacific 2-0 in a nonconference men’s soccer match Friday in Stockton, California.

Mehlich converted a pass from Marco Gonzalez in the 41st minute and struck again in the 43rd to back Lukas Betz, who had seven saves, as the Rebels (2-3) won their second straight.

The Tigers (1-3) held a 19-8 edge in shots, including a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Mehlich put four of his team-high five shots on goal. Brady Graff put three of his four shots on goal for Pacific.

Ethan Bandre had three saves for the Tigers.

VOLLEYBALL

At Cox Pavilion, the Rebels wasted 2-1 leads against Idaho and Texas Tech, dropping each match 3-2 on the first day of the UNLV Invitational.

UNLV (3-5) held edges in hitting in each match — .265 to .234 against the Vandals (3-5) and .279 to .262 against the Red Raiders (5-4) — put didn’t put away either match.

Shelby Capllonch had 17 kills and 18 digs for the Rebels in their 19-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-18, 20-18 loss to Idaho. Thea Sweder had 19 kills, Lauryn Burt 32 assists, Antonette Rolda 30 assists and Shania Scott 21 digs for UNLV.

For the Vandals, Kennedy Warren had 20 kills, Kyra Palmbush 11 kills and nine blocks, Hailey Pelton 44 assists and Delaney Hopen 22 digs.

Capllonch had 26 kills and 16 digs in the Rebels’ 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 29-27, 15-11 loss to Texas Tech. Sweder added 18 kills, and Burt and Rolda each had 34 assists.

For the Red Raiders, Emily Hill had 15 kills and 20 digs, Allison White 15 kills, Caitlin Dugan 13 kills and Tatum Rohme 59 assists.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Napa, Calif., Anton Ornberg and Jackson Atherton won in singles and teamed for a doubles victory in the season-opening, three-day Napa Valley Collegiate Invitational.

Tom Ciszewski also won in singles for the Rebels in an event that includes players from Buffalo, Hawaii, Oklahoma State, Pacific, San Diego State and San Francisco.

Ornberg won 6-3, 6-4 over Pacific’s John Garner, Atherton won 7-6, 6-1 over Pacific’s Nathan Hampton, and Ciszewski won 6-3, 6-4 over Pacific’s Coby McCaig.

Ornberg and Atherton teamed for an 8-3 win over San Francisco’s Mitch Johnson and David Woodland.

Also for UNLV, Milos Dabic lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to Pacific’s Akram El Sallaly, and Dabic and Ciszewski lost 8-7 (4) to San Francisco’s Phuc Huynh and Johan Garpered.

