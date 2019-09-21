UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team 14 shots off pace in Illinois

In a field featuring 11 teams ranked among Golfstat’s top 25, UNLV was 14 strokes behind pace-setting Georgia Tech after one round of the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational.

UNLV junior Jack Trent and sophomore David Rauch each shot 1-over-par 71 to help put the Rebels in 12th place after one round of the three-round, 15-team Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational golf tournament Friday in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

The field includes 11 teams ranked among Golfstat’s top 25, with five strokes separating the top seven teams. No. 3 Georgia Tech led at 2-under 278, 14 strokes better than UNLV.

Texas sophomore Pierceson Coody was alone atop the leaderboard at 3-under 67, one stroke ahead of five others in the 84-golfer field. Trent and Rauch were tied for 21st.

No. 10 Pepperdine was in second place at even-par 280, followed by No. 1 Texas (281) and Florida State (282). No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 16 California and No. 20 Baylor were tied at 283.

For the Rebels, junior J.J. Gresco was tied for 56th at 4-over 74, freshman Falko Hanisch was tied for 67th at 76, and senior Justin Kim was tied for 73rd at 77.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, freshman Spring Valley product Lourdes Bosch scored her first collegiate goal in the 64th minute to put the Rebels ahead to stay in their 2-1 win over Northern Arizona.

Redshirt freshman Izzy Perez scored her first goal for UNLV (3-4) in the second minute, and Abby Donathan answered in the 59th minute for the Lumberjacks (2-4-1).

Emberly Sevilla had five saves for the Rebels, who held a 22-17 edge in shots. Northern Arizona, however, had a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal.

UNLV halted a three-match losing streak in which it was shut out three times by ranked teams. The Lumberjacks lost their fourth in a row.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Milwaukee, 10th-seeded Alex Kobelt, a graduate transfer from Ohio State, downed Wisconsin senior Chase Colton 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Milwaukee Classic, which runs through Monday.

Kobelt’s next opponent will be Navy sophomore Derrick Thompson, who rallied past North Carolina State junior Tadas Babelis 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.