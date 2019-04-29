UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team places fourth at MW Championship

UNLV came up short in its bid for a fourth straight league title in men’s golf, placing fourth Sunday, eight strokes behind champion New Mexico at the Mountain West Championship in Tucson, Arizona.

The Rebels entered the final round in second place, two strokes out of the lead. They shot 5-under-par 283 on Sunday to finish at 25-under 839, one shot worse than third-place Fresno State and one shot better than San Diego State. Colorado State was second at 834.

New Mexico teammates Galven Green and Sean Carlon tied for medalist honors at 13-under 203 in the 55-player field, and Green won the outright title by defeating Carlon on their third playoff hole.

Senior Harry Hall tied for fifth at 9-under 207, and junior Justin Kim tied for 12th at 7-under 209 for UNLV, which had placed third or better in each of the previous 10 years.

Also for the Rebels, sophomore Jack Trent tied for 15th at 6-under 210, freshman David Rauch tied for 29th at even-par 216, and sophomore J.J. Gresco tied for 37th at 2-over 218.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Bryson Stott homered and scored twice to back Chase Maddux, who allowed one run over seven innings, leading the Rebels to a 5-1 win over San Diego State.

UNLV (25-20, 12-12 Mountain West), which scored four runs off two errors by the Aztecs (26-19, 11-9), won two of three games in the weekend series.

Maddux (3-3) limited San Diego State to five hits and two walks, with no strikeouts. Paul Richy pitched the final two innings for the Rebels, allowing two hits and striking out one.

With so few strikeouts by UNLV pitchers, the Rebels stepped up to play errorless defense.

The same can’t be said of the Aztecs. UNLV went ahead to stay in the fifth inning, when second baseman Mike Jarvis’ throwing error allowed two runs to score.

The Rebels scored two more runs in the seventh, when shortstop Angelo Armenta misplayed a ground ball.

Armenta drove in San Diego State’s run with a sacrifice fly in the third, which answered Stott’s leadoff home run in the first.

James Gamble went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored twice for UNLV, which held a 9-7 edge in hits.

Casey Schmitt went 2-for-2, and Jade Fein and Joe Fitzhugh each had a double for the Aztecs.

San Diego State starter Aaron Eden (3-1) permitted three runs, one earned, on seven hits and one walk and struck out five over 5 1/3 innings.