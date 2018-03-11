UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team rallies, wins at Boulder Creek

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban shot a tournament-low 9-under-par 63 to finish one stroke behind the medalist, leading the Rebels to the Jackrabbit Invitational title Saturday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Shintaro Ban, shown in 2016, shot a tournament-low 9-under-par 63 in the third round to lead the UNLV men's golf team to the Jackrabbit Invitational title. (UNLV)

Senior Shintaro Ban shot a tournament-low 9-under-par 63 to finish at 14-under 202, one stroke behind the medalist, to lead the UNLV men’s golf team to the Jackrabbit Invitational title Saturday at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City.

UNLV freshman Jack Trent shot 7-under 65 to finish at 204 and alone in third in the 88-player field.

The Rebels entered the final round in third place, four shots behind first-place UNR, and ended up at 35-under 829, five strokes better than runner-up UCLA in the 15-team field. UNR placed third, 13 strokes back.

UCLA’s Devon Bling won medalist honors at 15-under 201.

Ban’s final round included eight birdies, one eagle and one bogey.

Also for UNLV, sophomore Justin Kim tied for sixth at 5-under 211, junior Harry Hall tied for 14th at even-par 216, and freshman Garrick Higgo tied for 21st at 2-over 218.

The Rebels had two players competing as individuals: Freshman J.J. Gresco tied for 27th at 4-over 220, and sophomore Justin Chong tied for 30th at 5-over 221.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Nick Rodriguez, Dillon Johnson and Nick Ames each had two hits and three RBIs to back Larry Quaney, who allowed one earned run over six innings, leading the Rebels to an 11-2 victory over Iowa.

Quaney (3-0) gave up two runs on three hits and no walks and struck out two. Blaze Bohall, Austin Anderson and Corey Wilson each pitched one inning of relief, combining to allow no hits or walks while striking out four as the Rebels (14-2) won their third straight.

Rodriguez put UNLV up 1-0 in the third with an RBI double. The Hawkeyes (8-4) took a 2-1 lead into the sixth, when the Rebels erupted for eight runs. Johnson had a two-run double, Ames a three-run double and Rodriguez an RBI single in the inning.

Bryson Stott and Jack-Thomas Wold each added two hits for UNLV, which held an 11-3 edge in hits.

Lorenzo Elion went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Iowa.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Mia Trejo had a two-run double and an RBI single to help UNLV to a 5-2 win over New Mexico State in the Rebel Classic.

In the Rebels’ second game, Jadelyn Yadao-Valdez went 4-for-4 with three steals and three runs for UNLV in its 9-1 victory over Portland State.

Janine Petmecky (10-1) held the Aggies (11-12) to two runs on seven hits and one walk and struck out three in seven innings. She also hit a double, drove in a run and scored twice.

Kelsey Horton homered for New Mexico State, which was outhit 8-7.

Charlie Masterson (4-3) limited the Vikings (4-15) to one run on six hits and no walks and struck out four in six innings.

Petmecky went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Brooke Stover and Reina Bondi had two hits apiece in the second game for UNLV (17-7), which held a 15-6 edge in hits.

Stover had a double and two RBIs, and Bondi had a double and an RBI.

Marissa Bruno went 2-for-2 and scored a run for Portland State.