UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team third at Boilermaker Invitational

Shintaro Ban, shown last season, is tied with UNLV teammate John Oda in 10th place as the Rebels head into the final round of the Boilermaker Invitational third in the 15-team field. (UNLV)

Jon Oda and Shintaro Ban each shot 3-over-par 147 over two rounds Saturday and are part of a seven-way tie for 10th place, helping the UNLV men’s golf team stand third heading into the final round of the Boilermaker Invitational in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Harry Hall is at 148, in a six-way tie for 17th, and Justin Kim at 149, in a two-way tie for 23rd, for the 16th-ranked Rebels, who shot 13-over 589 — two strokes behind host Purdue.

No. 11-ranked Kent State leads the 15-team pack at 5-over 581.

Central Florida is fourth at 592, and Wisconsin and Northwestern are tied for fifth at 595.

Wisconsin’s Nick Robinson is the individual leader at 3-under 141.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Dean Nevarez hit one of San Diego State’s four home runs, added two doubles and drove in four runs to help the Aztecs to a 16-3 rout of UNLV.

Dominic Purpura (6-0) held the Rebels (26-11, 12-5 Mountain West) to one run on five hits in seven innings and struck out four.

Andrew Martinez had a home run and a double and scored three runs, Danny Sheehan had a home run, a double, two RBIs and three runs, Tyler Adkison went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, and David Hensley went 4-for-6 for San Diego State, which had an 18-8 edge in hits.

Austin Anderson had a triple, a single, an RBI and a run for UNLV (13-25, 7-11).

SOFTBALL

At Reno, Erika Hansen homered, drove in two runs and scored twice to back McKenna Isenberg (13-9), who held UNLV to two runs on five hits in seven innings in lifting UNR to a 7-2 victory.

Raquel Martinez and Sierra Mello each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Haley Burda hit a two-run double for the Wolf Pack (22-17, 8-7 Mountain West), who held a 10-5 edge in hits.

Justine Federe went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, and Brianna Gatlin went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Rebels (21-19, 4-8).

UNLV starter Morgan Ettinger (12-12) gave up five runs, four earned, on five hits and one walk and struck out one in 2⅓ innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Cerritos, Calif., Ayana Gales, Destiny Smith-Barnett, Najia Hudspeth and Drea Austin ran their second-fastest time of the outdoor season in the 400-meter relay, placing fifth in 44.66 seconds in the Mount SAC Relays.

Smith-Barnett also placed 10th in the 100 in 11.32 seconds.

On Friday, in the Bryan Clay Invite in Azusa, California, the 400 relay team won in 44.98 seconds, and Smith-Barnett placed fourth in the 100 — behind three Olympians (Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, Tianna Bartoletta of the United States and Desiree Henry of the United Kingdom) — in a personal-best 11.21 seconds.