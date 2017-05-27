UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team tied for fifth at NCAA Championship

Taylor Montgomery, shown earlier this month, was at 1 under par through 13 holes of the rain-interrupted NCAA Championship, tied with UNLV teammates Shintaro Ban and John Oda. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The UNLV men’s golf team was in a four-way tie for fifth place in the NCAA Championship when play was suspended Friday because of darkness after a rainy day in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

The Rebels, Illinois, Louisiana State and Baylor are at 3 under par, five strokes behind leader Vanderbilt. Auburn is at 6 under, Oklahoma State at 5 under and Southern California at 4 under in the 30-team field.

Taylor Montgomery, Shintaro Ban and John Oda all were tied for 24th in the 156-player field at 1 under, through, 13, 11 and 10 holes, respectively.

Also for UNLV, Justin Kim was tied for 41st at even par through 12 holes, and Harry Hall was tied for 62nd at 1 over through 11 holes.

Braden Thornberry of Mississippi was the individual leader at 6-under 66.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Austin, Texas, Kaysee Pilgrim tied for first in the high jump with a 5-foot-10.5-inch clearance in the NCAA West Regional Championships, thereby advancing to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Destiny Smith-Barnett also advanced in the 100-meter dash.

The top 12 athletes in each event qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships, set for Eugene, Oregon, on June 8-10.

Smith-Barnett placed ninth in the quarterfinals of the 100 with a time of 11.24 seconds. She also was second in her heat of the 200 preliminaries in 23.33 seconds, thereby advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinals, along with Drea Austin (23.52).

Taylor Pegram finished second in her heat in the 100 hurdles in 13.26 seconds to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.

The 400 relay team of Smith-Barnett, Austin, Kaysha Love and Pegram will compete Saturday, along with the 1,600 relay team of Mandy Chitwood, Austin, Nylia Hudspeth and Micayla Coquia.