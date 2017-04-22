UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team two off pace in league tourney

Jon Oda, shown last year, shot 6-under-par 66 on Friday and sits atop the leaderboard after the first round of the Mountain West Championship in Tucson, Ariz. (UNLV)

Junior John Oda shot 6-under-par 66 to hold sole possession of first place, helping the 14th-ranked UNLV men’s golf team sit two strokes out of the lead Friday after the first round of the Mountain West Championship in Tucson, Arizona.

The Rebels, the defending champions, are at 7-under 281 — two shots back of Boise State and San Diego State and two better than Colorado State in the 11-team field.

Junior Shintaro Ban and sophomore Harry Hall each shot 1-under 71 for the Rebels and are in a seven-way tie for 12th in the 55-player field.

Freshman Justin Kim shot 73 and is in a seven-way tie for 26th, and senior Taylor Montgomery is in a six-way tie for 41st after shooting 76.

SOFTBALL

At Fort Collins, Colo., Alyssa Navarro hit a first-inning grand slam and an RBI double in the fourth for UNLV, which raced to a six-run lead in the second inning and held on for a 7-6 victory over Colorado State.

Mara Kemmer led off with a double, and, after two straight walks, Navarro gave the Rebels (22-19, 5-8 Mountain West) a lead they didn’t relinquish.

Kemmer finished 2-for-4 and scored three runs for UNLV, which overcame three errors.

Madison Kilcrease hit a two-run double in a three-run second inning by the Rams (22-16, 7-9), who held an 8-7 edge in hits.

Hannah McCorkhill led off Colorado State’s third inning with a home run, and Lauren Buchanan hit a two-run shot in the fith.

Haley Hutton went 3-for-4 and scored for the Rams.

BASEBALL

At Albuquerque, N.M., Bishop Gorman product Beau Capanna had three hits and two RBIs to help New Mexico to a 13-4 victory over UNLV.

Carl Stajduhar had a three-run homer and totaled four RBIs for the Lobos (21-16-1, 12-2-1), who held a 17-11 edge in hits.

Jared Mang went 4-for-5 and Luis Gonzalez 3-for-4 with two RBIs for New Mexico, which trailed 2-1 after two innings.

Tyler Stevens (6-3) held the Rebels (14-26, 7-12) to three runs, two earned, on 10 hits and one walk and struck out five in seven innings.

Corey Pool, Kyle Isbel and Payton Squier had two hits apiece for UNLV, and Pool and Cody Howard each had a double and an RBI.

MEN’S TENNIS

At San Diego, Alexandr Cozbinov and Richard Solberg each posted a singles victory and teamed for a win in doubles to help UNLV (17-7) to a 4-3 triumph over San Diego (13-10), the Rebels’ sixth straight victory.

Cozbinov outlasted Gui Osorio 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Solberg downed Alexandros Araouzos 6-3, 7-6 at No. 5.

Jakob Amilon, UNLV’s No. 1 singles player, lost 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 to Filip Vittek.

The Rebels’ other victory came from Charlie Croxford in straight sets at No. 6 singles.