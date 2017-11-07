UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer standout Musovski honored

UNLV senior Danny Musovski was named the Western Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the week in men’s soccer for a league-record sixth time, the WAC announced Monday.

UNLV senior forward Danny Musovski, right, shown last season, was named Western Athletic Conference offensive player of the week Monday. (Abraham Gebreegziabher)

UNLV senior forward Danny Musovski was named the Western Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the week in men’s soccer for a league-record sixth time, the WAC announced Monday.

The Liberty High School product scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season in the Rebels’ 4-1 win at Grand Canyon on Saturday. The loss was the Antelopes’ first at home in league play, and UNLV clinched the No. 2 seed for this week’s WAC tournament.

Musovski is tied for first nationally in scoring with 2.27 points per game, tied for fourth in points with 34 and tied for sixth in goals.