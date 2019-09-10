UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer team earns 1st victory

Bailey Letherman gave the Rebels (1-3) the lead in the 10th minute, and Marco Gonzalez padded it in the 33rd minute, both assisted by Martinez-Serrano.

OMAHA, Neb. — Bryan Martinez-Serrano scored and had two assists to help the UNLV men’s soccer team pick up its first victory of the season, a 3-1 win over Omaha on Monday.

Bailey Letherman gave the Rebels (1-3) the lead in the 10th minute, and Marco Gonzalez padded it in the 33rd minute, both assisted by Martinez-Serrano. After Omaha (0-3-1) scored in the 55th, Martinez-Serrano answered just over a minute later to close the scoring.

The Rebels next play Pacific on Friday in Stockton, California.

Women’s golf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Rebels shot 20-over 596 (297-299) and sit in 11th place after the first two rounds of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational.

Pepperdine leads by one shot at 7-under 569 (280-289).

UNLV was led by Serena Sepersky (77-71), Elina Saksa (74-74) and Samantha Fuller (73-75), who are all tied for 35th at 4-over 148. Pepperdine’s Alexa Melton leads by two shots at 7-under 137 (69-68).

The final round is Tuesday.