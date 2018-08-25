UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer team posts shutout in opener

Daniel Moran had a goal and an assist to lead UNLV to a 3-0 win over Florida Atlantic in both teams’ men’s soccer season opener Friday in Orem, Utah.

The Rebels notched all of their goals in a 5-minute, 17-second span starting in the 50th minute, with Timo Mehlich’s penalty-kick goal opening the scoring.

Bay Kurtz scored off assists from James Drye and Moran in the 54th minute, followed 1:05 later by Moran’s goal, from Marco Gonzalez.

Enrique Adame had one save in his seventh shutout for UNLV, which held a 12-11 edge in shots, including a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal.

VOLLEYBALL

At Cox Pavilion, Mariena Hayden totaled 34 kills and 31 digs as the Rebels split their opening matches of the season, falling 26-24, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19 to Indiana (2-0) before posting a 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 win over Southern Utah (0-2) in the UNLV Invitational.