UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer team tops No. 15 Tulsa

Sophomore Marco Gonzalez scored in the 60th minute, and Enrique Adame turned aside both shots he faced as UNLV upset No. 15-ranked Tulsa in a nonconference men’s soccer match Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Rebels (3-0) held a 15-13 edge in shots, including a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Cooper Clark had five saves for the Golden Hurricane (1-1-1), who last week defeated then-No. 15 Michigan 2-1 and tied then-No. 4 Michigan State 0-0.

VOLLEYBALL

At Pittsburgh, Mariena Hayden totaled 45 kills and 36 digs for UNLV, which rebounded from a 3-2 loss to Youngstown State to notch a 3-1 win over Duquesne in the Duquesne Invitational.

Lauryn Burt totaled 46 assists and 22 digs for the Rebels (3-2), who fell 14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 20-25, 15-9 to the Penguins (4-2) before posting a 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18 victory over the Dukes (2-2).

Antonetta Rolda had 31 assists against Youngstown State and 21 against Duquesne, and Shania Scott had 21 digs against the Penguins.