UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer team wins home opener

Adam Musovski scored his first two goals of the season to lead UNLV to a 3-1 home-opening win over Wofford in a nonconference men’s soccer match Friday at Johann Memorial Field.

Nico Clasen assisted on both of Musovski’s goals, which came on headers in the 23rd and 37th minutes.

The Rebels (4-1) held a 15-6 edge in shots, including a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal.

After Ethan Willie scored in the 59th minute for the Terriers (1-3-1), Daniel Moran restored UNLV’s two-goal lead by scoring his second goal of the season, assisted by Marco Gonzalez, in the 85th minute.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Flagstaff, Ariz., Caitlyn Kreutz and Katie Ballou scored to back Emberly Sevilla, who had five saves, as the Rebels notched a 2-0 victory over Northern Arizona.

Kreutz scored her fourth goal of the season in the 14th minute, and Ballou scored her second of the year in the 47th, assisted by Paige Almendariz.

UNLV (5-1-1), which won its third straight, held an 8-7 edge in shots. The Lumberjacks (3-2-1) matched the Rebels’ five shots on goal.

VOLLEYBALL

At Cox Pavilion, Mariena Hayden totaled 33 kills and 21 digs to help the Rebels to a 3-1 victory over Fordham and a 3-0 triumph over Cal State Fullerton in the Rebel Challenge.

Hayden had 17 kills, 13 digs and five aces, and Lauryn Burt and Antonetta Rolda had 19 assists apiece for the Rebels (5-3) in their 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 25-13 win over the Rams (3-5).

Hayden had 16 kills, eight digs and 19 service points, Rolda 19 assists and Burt 16 assists in UNLV’s 25-22, 25-20, 25-22 sweep over the Titans (6-3).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Napa Valley, Calif., Eric Samuelsson won in singles and teamed with Clayton Alenik for a doubles victory for the Rebels’ lone wins in the three-team, season-opening College Invitational.

Samuelsson defeated San Francisco’s Paul Giraud 6-4, 6-0 and teamed with Alenik for an 8-6 victory over Oklahoma State’s Maxim Tybar and Luke Hammond.

In singles, San Francisco won three matches against UNLV, with Alenik and Jordan Sauer taking theirs to three sets for the Rebels.

Sauer and Zach Garner lost 8-7 (3) to Oklahoma State’s Emile Hudd and Brady Draheim.