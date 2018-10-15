UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis entrants fall in qualifying rounds

UNLV’s contingent did not advance out of Monday’s qualifying rounds on the first day of the ITA Mountain Region Men’s Championships at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

The Rebels will have four singles players and two doubles teams begin play Tuesday in the event’s main draw, which moves to Darling Tennis Center for the rest of the week.

On Monday, UNLV freshman Tom Ciszewski saw his opponent, Lukas Ridemar of Idaho State, fight off five match points to win 6-4, 2-6, 7-6.

Rebels freshman Zach Garner lost 6-4, 6-3 to Utah State’s Mitchell Johnson. In doubles, Garner and Ciszewski fell 8-7 to Ridemar and Gergo Rendek.

More than 80 players from 17 teams are competing here this week. Each day’s action begins with doubles play at 9 a.m. Consolation draws will be held in singles and doubles to ensure each entrant at least two matches.

The finals are set for Friday, starting with doubles at 11 a.m.

The ITA Regional Championships feature more than 8,000 student-athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, junior and community colleges in 85 tournaments around the country.

In Division I, regional singles and doubles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, Arizona.