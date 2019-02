Jordan Sauer won in singles and teamed with Olle Thestrup for a doubles victory to lead UNLV past UC Riverside 4-2 in a nonconference men’s tennis match Sunday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Richard Solberg, Clayton Alenik and Tom Ciszewski won in singles for the Rebels (5-0), with Solberg’s victory needing three sets. The Highlanders (3-5) won two doubles matches by 7-6 (4) scores.