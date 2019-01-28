UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis team edges Portland in opener

The UNLV men’s tennis team opened its dual-match season Sunday by edging Portland 4-3 at Fertitta Tennis Complex, with five of the six singles matches reaching three sets.

Richard Solberg, center, shown in 2016, won in singles and was part of a doubles victory Sunday to help UNLV open its dual-match season with a 4-3 home triumph over Portland. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard Solberg and Clayton Alenik each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory Sunday in helping UNLV open its dual-match men’s tennis season by beating Portland 4-3 at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

The Rebels (1-0) swept the three doubles matches, and five of the six singles matches went to three sets. Freshman Tom Ciszewski clinched the outcome with a 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over Leo Hibi at No. 6. The Pilots (1-3) won three singles matches.

Solberg downed Nick Oberg 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Zach Garner to beat Oberg and Hibi 6-2 at No. 3 doubles. Alenik beat Issa Yoshida 7-5, 7-6 (3) at No. 5 singles and teamed with Eric Samuelsson to top Sema Pankin and Yoshida 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Jordan Sauer and Olle Thestrup teamed to edge Tom Hann and Eleftherios Neos 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Malibu, Calif., Izumi Asano and Samantha Li each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to help the Rebels (1-1) to a 4-2 triumph over Oregon (1-2) in an ITA Kick-Off Weekend consolation match.

Asano downed Paiton Wagner 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Connie Li to beat Wagner and Allison Mulville 6-4 at No. 2 doubles. Samantha Li beat Taryn Fujimori 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6 singles and teamed with Alex Kalachova to down Deniela Nasser and Fujimori 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

En-Pei Huang beat Raifanty Kahfiani 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.