UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis team in position for home sweep

UNLV will have a chance to sweep all four titles after a strong showing on the second day of the three-day Easley Memorial Classic men’s tennis tournament at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

(Getty Images)

UNLV will have a chance to sweep all four titles after a strong showing on the second day of the three-day Easley Memorial Classic men’s tennis tournament at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Top-seeded Alex Kobelt downed third-seeded Vincent Rettke of Gonzaga 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Flight One final against second-seeded Antoine Noel of Cal Poly.

The Rebels are assured a victory in the second and third flights of singles as Clayton Alenik will play teammate Anton Ornberg and Zach Garner will face teammate Jackson Atherton.

In doubles, UNLV’s top duo of Kobelt and Jordan Sauer won twice and will face top-seeded Connor Rapp and Max Wild of UCLA in the final.

Noel advanced to the Flight One singles final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Sauer.

Alenik won his Flight Two singles semifinal 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 over Cal Poly’s Alex Stater. Ornberg moved on with a 7-6, 6-1 win over teammate Milos Dabic.

Garner won his Flight Three singles semifinal 6-3, 6-4 over UCLA’s Blaine Hovenier, and Atherton advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 win over San Diego State’s Alex Scemanenco.

The tournament includes players from Cal Poly, Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, San Diego State, Southern Methodist and UCLA.

VOLLEYBALL

At Cox Pavilion, Hannah Turnlund had 16 kills and 21 digs to help San Diego State halt the Rebels’ nine-match win streak with a 3-1 Mountain West victory.

Mariena Hayden had 17 kills and 12 digs for UNLV (13-10, 9-3), which lost by scores of 28-26, 27-25, 20-25, 27-25.

Andrea Walker and Victoria O’Sullivan had 13 kills each for the Aztecs (12-11, 5-7), who won their third straight and improved to 2-8 on the road.

Shelby Capllonch had 15 kills, 13 digs and four blocks, Antonette Rolda 28 assists and three aces, Lauryn Burt 20 assists and Paris Oliveira 12 digs for the Rebels, who held edges of .160 to .149 in hitting and 8-1 in aces.

Camryn Machado had 50 assists and eight digs, Loren Teter 19 digs, Walker five blocks and O’Sullivan four blocks for San Diego State, which held edges of 58-56 in kills, 56-53 in assists and 74-64 in digs.

MEN’S SOCCCER

At Colorado Springs, Colo., Tristan Trager scored three goals to lead Air Force past the Rebels 3-2 in a Western Athletic Conference match.

The Falcons (7-9, 6-4) had edges of 16-15 in shots and 9-6 in shots on goal. Tyler Allen scored in the 28th minute and Timo Mehlich in the 88th for UNLV (5-12-1, 3-6-1), which has lost three straight.

Trager’s goals came in the fifth, 28th and 74th minutes, with Lathan Spadafora assisting on the final tally.

Lukas Betz had six saves for the Rebels, and Kainoa Likewise had four saves for Air Force.

Marco Gonzalez put two of his match-high six shots on goal for UNLV. No other Rebels player had more than two shots.

Trager put three of his four shots on goal, and Spadafora put all three of his shots on target.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Provo, Utah, freshman Christopher Mykkanen won the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyles, two of six first-place finishes for the Rebels in their 153-144 loss to Brigham Young.

UNLV’s women won five events in their 167-133 loss to the Cougars.

Mykkanen won the 500 freestyle in 4:36.97 and the 1,000 in 9:34.61. Other wins for the Rebel came from junior Jesse Cawley (3-meter diving, 288.80), senior Hayden Hemmens (200 freestyle, 1:40.54), freshman Ogi Maric (100 backstroke, 49.40 seconds) and freshman Panos Bolanos (200 backstroke, 1:47.94).

Winners for the women were sophomore Montse Moreno (3-meter diving, 292.50), sophomore Filio Raftopoulou (1,000 freestyle, 10:28.29), sophomore Julia Filippova (200 freestyle, 1:53.01), sophomore Teneka Ash (200 butterfly, 2:06.86) and junior Kate Afanasyeva (100 butterfly, 57.00 seconds).